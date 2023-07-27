YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter Wednesday helped police track down a car they chased from the South Side to the East Side.

Davon London, 24, of Youngstown was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, improper handling of a firearm, obstructing official business and other charges. He was the driver of the car.

Booked into the jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and several drug charges was Lawrence Vega, 19.

They are both expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police spotted a car about 5 p.m. that London was driving on West Boston Avenue that had excessive window tint.

When police tried to pull the car over, instead of stopping it turned onto Market Street and headed towards Interstate 680.

When the car hit the freeway, reports said the helicopter, which is assisting police doing special patrols, spotted it and helped police track it as it traveled to the East Side, where it then crashed into a guardrail at Republic and Atkinson avenues.

Reports said London and Vega were both holding guns when they jumped out of the car, which they dropped as they began running away. Vega also dropped a satchel he was carrying, reports said.

London was caught in a nearby driveway in the 1500 block of Republic Avenue while Vega was found in the woods there, reports said.

Inside the car, reports said police found a book bag that had marijuana, pills, crack cocaine and a loaded magazine for a .45-caliber handgun inside. Reports said inside the satchel Vega was carrying, police found fentanyl.

In the grass next to the car, police found a loaded 9mm handgun and a loaded .45-caliber handgun, reports said.

Reports said the car London was driving had license plates on it that records showed belonged to another car.