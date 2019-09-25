2 arrested on gun charges following Youngstown traffic stop

A man and woman were arrested on gun charges after they were pulled over for an illegal turn

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and a woman were arrested Tuesday afternoon after reports said police reported finding a gun and a magazine loaded with ammunition in a car pulled over for an improper turn.

Jermaine Bunn, 22, of Austintown and Elizabeth Martel-Velaquez, 30, of Edwards Street, were both booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. They are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Police pulled the car over about 4:55 p.m. in the first block of East Dewey Avenue after it was spotted making an illegal turn, reports said. Reports said the car was also registered to a man in Florida who has an arrest warrant.

The car smelled of marijuana and reports said Velaquez admitted smoking marijuana just before the car was pulled over.

Police searched and found a 16-round magazine of 9mm ammunition in the driver’s side map pocket and a 9mm handgun in the glove box that had a round in the chamber, reports said.

Both Bunn and Velaquez denied knowing about the gun or magazine, according to police.

At the jail, Velaquez also admitted having a bag of marijuana, reports said, so she had additional charges filed against her.