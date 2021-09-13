2 arrested on gun charges during weekend special patrols in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and others working special saturation patrols over the weekend arrested at least two people on gun charges.

Jose Salcedo, 40, of Campbell was arrested on a charge of carrying concealed weapons while Braijan Nuby, 21, of Youngstown, was arrested on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Both are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Salcedo was arrested about 1:10 p.m. Friday at West Avondale Avenue and Market Street after a car he was driving was pulled over for excessive tint.

Reports said Salcedo was asked to get out of the car after he told police he did not have a license. When asked if he had any weapons, Salcedo lifted his shirt revealing a 9mm handgun in his waistband, reports said.

Reports said Salcedo told police he has a gun because he has been “jumped” while working as a handyman in the city.

Nuby was arrested about an hour earlier at West Indianola Avenue and Market Street after an officer saw a car he was driving swerving across Oak Hill Avenue.

Report said police smelled marijuana coming from the car and when they asked Nuby if there were any weapons in the car, he did not answer.

Police searched the car and found a marijuana cigarette and a 9mm handgun tucked in between the seats, reports said.