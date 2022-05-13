YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Thursday arrested two men and recovered two semiautomatic handguns during a traffic stop on the West Side.

Deyonta Anderson, 19, of Manhattan Avenue in Campbell and Louis Wood-Smith, 23, of Campbell, were both booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Both men are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court. They were arrested about 3:35 p.m. at Salt Springs and Vestal roads after a car Wood-Smith was driving was pulled over for running a stop sign and an illegal turn.

Reports said Wood-Smith appeared very nervous and would not get out of his car when asked, telling one officer the officer was making him “paranoid.” He also asked for a supervisor, reports said.

Reports said a supervisor arrived and after several attempts, Wood-Smith got out of the car after he was told he would be arrested for obstructing official business if he did not.

When police searched Wood-Smith reports said he tried to walk away before he was stopped and an officer felt an object that Wood-Smith said was his phone. Reports said the object was an empty holster.

Anderson got out of the car but reports said he was on a cell phone telling someone where the traffic stop was and an officer ended the call for safety reasons. Reports said Anderson was “furious” and struggled with police before he was taken to the ground and stunned.

Reports said a police dog detected the smell of drugs in the car and when officers searched, they found two 9mm handguns, one under each seat.

Police added misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business.