YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said two men Tuesday were arrested on gun charges by members of the special anti-violence patrols in the city.

Tavares Hodge, 22, of Howard Street and Frankie Torres, 35, of Lanterman Avenue, were each arrested in separate traffic stops and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Both men were booked into the Mahoning County jail and are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Hodge was arrested about 2:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of Erie Street after officers went to back up members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol who were working the patrols with city police and other law enforcement agencies.

Reports said police saw a gun at Hodge’s feet when they walked up to the car and later found a loaded 9mm handgun inside, reports said.

Police also found some pills inside the car which led to a drug possession charge as well, reports said.

Torres was arrested about 3:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Avenue after a car he was driving was pulled over because of excessive window tint. Officers could smell marijuana coming from the car and Torres told them he had a backpack in the back seat, reports said.

Torres also said he had “something else” in the car and when police asked if that something else was a gun, Torres said yes, reports said. Reports said he also told police he had a federal drug conviction which bars him from having a gun.

Inside the car, officers found a loaded .40-caliber handgun in the center console and 18 grams of marijuana in the backpack, reports said, which led to an additional drug possession charge against Torres.

Court records do not show what initial offense bars Hodge from having a gun. In December 2020, he was arrested with a gun following a chase by Youngstown police. He pleaded guilty in April of 2021 to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and was sentenced to a year in prison.

In 2013, Torres was one of 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury for selling drugs in and around Youngstown via New York City. He entered a guilty plea in that case and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.