YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Tuesday arrested two men and seized two guns during a traffic stop on the South Side.

Trevon Johnson, 22, of Austintown and Kevin James, also 22, of East Lucius Avenue, are both expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after they were arrested about 5:20 p.m. in a driveway in the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue.

Reports said Johnson was the driver of a car police spotted driving erratically and at a high rate of speed on East Lucius Avenue near Cottage Grove and when they went to pull it over the car pulled into a drive.

As police were talking to James who was in the passenger seat, they noticed the handle of an unloaded .45-caliber handgun between his legs and he was asked to get of out of the car, reports said.

Johnson was also asked to get out of the car and when asked by police he told them the magazine for the gun was in his sock. Police checked his sock and found a magazine loaded with .45-caliber ammunition which matched the handgun found on James, reports said.

Police searched the car and found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun underneath the driver’s seat, reports said. Also in the car police found three 9mm shell casings and 11 live rounds of 9mm ammunition in the cup holder, reports said.

Both men were booked into the Mahoning County jail, where they will be arraigned from today via video hookup.