2 arrested in separate weapons cases over weekend in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police this weekend arrested two people on gun charges.

About 2:20 a.m. Antuan Hughes, 28, was arrested at South Avenue and Dickson Street after police working an anti gun noticed the handle of a gun was sticking out of his pants while he was with several people in the parking lot of a South Avenue gas station.

Reports said Hughes noticed the officers and began fumbling with the gun in his pocket, but when he tried to walk away, the gun fell out of his pants and onto the ground. Police then moved into arrest him and they also found a loaded magazine in his back pocket. The gun that fell to the ground was a 9mm handgun, reports said.

He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of carrying concealed weapons.

About 1:10 p.m. Friday, David Perry, 33, was arrested after police and parole agents visited his home in the 200 block of East Boston Avenue and found a loaded .40-caliber handgun in a drawer next to his bed.

Perry is on parole and is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2020 conviction on a drug charge, reports said. He was also booked into the jail on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.