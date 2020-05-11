2 arrested in Mercer County high-speed chase that crossed into Ohio

Two people were arrested in Mercer County Saturday after they led police on a high-speed chase from Pennsylvania and across the Ohio line

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Two people were arrested in Mercer County Saturday after they led police on a high-speed chase from Pennsylvania and across the Ohio line.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, officers tried to pull over Taylor Perkins, 21, of North Braddock, on Interstate 79 for a traffic violation.

Troopers say Perkins took off northbound on I-79, leading police on a chase onto I-80 and into Ohio, before circling back into Pennsylvania.

Troopers used spike strips to stop the car as it was getting off of I-80 on exit 4.

Perkins and his passenger, 28-year-old Robert Broadie, of Pittsburgh, were arrested.

Perkins booked into the Mercer County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding, DUI and recklessly endangering another person.

Broadie was arrested on charges of possession.

The incident remains under investigation.