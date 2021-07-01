2 arrested in Mercer County for abuse of teen

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Two people were arrested in Mercer County on child abuse charges.

According to police, the abuse happened between January and May of this year at a home on Poole Road.

Bobby McChesney, 51, is charged with two counts of indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors. His bond was set at $25,000.

Bridget Coogle, 41, is charged with endangering the welfare of children. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Both suspect are scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 14.