2 arrested in Lawrence County burglary, suspected in others

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Two people were arrested in the act during a burglary in Slippery Rock Township.

Police were called just after 12 a.m. Thursday to a house on Highway 42 on reports of a burglary in progress.

When they got there, they found a man and woman who were taken into custody. Police did not name the suspects.

Police say several other burglaries have occurred in the area, and they believe the two suspects to be involved in those in addition to the recovery of a stolen vehicle in the same area.

Investigators want anyone who has experienced a similar situation in the area to call Pennsylvania State Police.

Several police agencies assisted in the arrest including New Castle, Shenango Township, Neshannock, Portersville and Muddy Creek.