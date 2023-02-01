WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Police have arrested two people in connection to the deadly fire that killed Chassidy Broadstone on Jan. 19.

Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo were booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Although no formal charges have been filed, the pair is being held on murder and aggravated arson charges.

Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel says their arrests stem from the investigation into the deadly fire on Nevada Avenue.

We are expecting to learn more at a Warren Police Department press conference that has been scheduled for 2:30 Thursday afternoon.