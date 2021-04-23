2 arrested in break-in at Howland laundromat

Investigators say a machine near the back of the business was pried open and money was taken from it

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken into custody Thursday after a reported break-in at a laundromat in Howland.

Police were dispatched to Mayfair Laundromat at the 8000 block of East Market Street for an alarm drop.

Investigators say a machine near the back of the business was pried open and money was taken from it. The machine’s door hinges were cut and there were shavings on the ground next to it, the police report said.

According to the report, workers at the alarm company saw a man with an orange face covering, khaki pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a gray baseball cap leaving the laundromat just after the alarm dropped, heading toward Capri Motel.

A motel manager told officers that surveillance video showed the suspect go into one of the rooms.

The suspect, identified in the report as 41-year-old Joseph Lewis, of Girard, was taken into custody, along with 37-year-old Jessica Davis, of Vienna, who was also staying in the room.

Investigators reported finding a green Hitachi saw and cash while searching the room.

Lewis and Davis were taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

Lewis was charged with breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and tampering with coin machines.

Davis was charged with breaking and entering, complicity and tampering with coin machines.