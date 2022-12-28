YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found two loaded guns and arrested two people Tuesday afternoon after pulling over a car on the South Side for an improper turn.

Patrick Howard, 32, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of drugs.

Also booked into the jail was Chelsea Roe, 30, of New Middletown, on two counts of possession of drugs.

Both are expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said police pulled over a car Howard was driving about 4:50 p.m. at West Warren and Overland avenues for an improper turn and because Howard appeared to be very nervous, he and Roe, a passenger, were asked to step out of the car so it could be searched.

As Howard stepped out reports said he told police he had a “little bit of dope” in the car. In the center console police found a bag of marijuana, pills and $365 cash.

Behind the driver’s seat police found a loaded .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun and a loaded 9mm handgun.

When Roe was searched by a female officer reports said she had crack cocaine and fentanyl.

Howard is not allowed to have a gun because of a felonious assault conviction. He was convicted in 2014 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of two counts of felonious assault for he 2013 stabbing a woman in Boardman. He was sentenced to eight years in prison with credit for 671 days served while awaiting the outcome of his case.