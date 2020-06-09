2 arrested during OVI checkpoints in Austintown

Police also issued one citation for underage possession of alcohol, among others

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested over the weekend during OVI checkpoints in Austintown.

Along with the two OVI arrests, police issued three summonses for driving under suspension, one summons for no operator’s license, one summons for open container and one citation for underage possession of alcohol.

A total of 503 vehicles passed through, 11 of which were taken aside for further investigation.

The first checkpoint was late Friday night in the 1100 block of S. Raccoon Road. The second was early Saturday morning in the 4400 block of Mahoning Avenue.

The checkpoints and patrols were put on by the Mahoning County OVI Task Force, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police departments.