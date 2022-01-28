STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A search of a home in Struthers to determine if dogs were living in poor conditions ended with the house being shuttered and the people living there forced to leave, including six children.

Officers and a Mahoning County humane agent went to a home in the 100 block of Franklin Street about 3:30 p.m. Thursday with a search warrant after a dog that came from the home was cremated but was suspected of being malnourished, according to a police report.

Police say that James Burk, 43, would not let police in the home, but eventually complied. Once inside the house, Burk continued to act aggressively toward officers and resisted when they attempted to restrain him. He was finally put in handcuffs and placed in a cruiser.

Police say a woman in the house, Jamie Burk, 24, tried to get away from officers during a struggle and dragged an officer down the steps, the report stated.

Once the man and woman were detained, officers found squalid conditions inside the home with trash, food and debris strewn about. They were also overcome with the smell of feces, urine and other unidentifiable smells.

Officers added they found two dog cages in a room, with one dog inside a cage and another dog barricaded inside a closet in a bedroom. They also found mattresses on the floor in the rooms with garbage strewn about, the report stated.

Other adults and juveniles were also found in the home, police said.

A woman who lives in the home but was not there at the time was contacted and told she and six children could not live in the house because of the conditions. Mahoning County Children Services was notified.

James and Jamie Burk were booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business. Jamie Burk faces an additional charge of assault on a peace officer.

Humane agents took the animals.