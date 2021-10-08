2 arrested after shots fired in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men were arrested Thursday night, and teens were turned over to their parents following shots fired in the city.

A neighbor reported hearing gunfire about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Charles Avenue NE and High Street NE. The witness said that it was two vehicles shooting at each other.

Officers recovered three .45 shell casings on the street.

About a half-hour later, officers pulled over a car on Main Avenue SW near Fulton St. SW and discovered several people inside, including some juveniles.

They also noted that were several bullet holes in the front passenger door of the car.

Officers found a loaded gun with an extended magazine under the backseat and a shell casing, the report stated. They also confirmed that the shell casings found at Charles Avenue and High Street matched the same type of weapon.

Mario Holmes, 20, and Valentino Thomas, 19, were arrested at the scene on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and discharging weapons.

Police said Holmes told them that everyone in the car handled the gun but wouldn’t say who put it under the seat, the report stated.

The juveniles were turned over to their parents. Officers are conferring with juveniles prosecutors in the case.