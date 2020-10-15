2 arrested after reports of gunshots on Youngstown’s south side lead to police chase

Police chased an SUV believed to be involved in the shooting until it reached a dead end, then they arrested the men inside

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports say Youngstown police found almost $2,700 cash in an SUV they chased late Wednesday that was reported to be involved in gunfire on the south side.

Officers were called about 10:40 p.m. to the 600 block of New Ct. for gunshots. An officer on the way there saw an SUV that witnesses said was involved in the shooting, according to reports.

The officer tried to pull the driver over but the SUV didn’t stop, reports say.

Police said they chased the SUV until it stopped at the dead end of Plymouth Avenue.

Reports say a passenger, 26-year-old Kayvon Fields, had a bag of fentanyl in one pocket and $885 cash in another. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of possession of drugs.

The driver of the SUV, 27-year-old Deandre Smith, was arrested on charges of failure to comply and possession of drugs after police found nine pills in a bag in the car, along with $1,884.

Officers said there was also an empty bag for a rifle and an empty rifle magazine in the car.

On New Court, police said they found seven 9mm shell casings where the shooting reportedly came from.

Later at about 3:25 a.m. Thursday, a man who lives in the 400 block of Crandall Ave. reported his truck had been damaged earlier by gunshots on Juanita Avenue.

Reports note the man lives just a few doors down from Fields. The man was not hurt.

More stories from WKBN.com: