NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested after police were called to an active burglary Friday.

Arthur Stoutmamire, 33, of Warren was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a charge of burglary. Shayla Halstead, 32, of Niles, was booked on a charge of complicity.

The incident happened about 7:30 p.m. at the Royal Mall Apartments.

Niles police were dispatched on reports that a male was in one of the apartments attempting to steal items. According to reports, 911 dispatchers could hear a male in the background saying, “I’m taking your Xbox.”

When police arrived, no one was at the apartment, but witnesses told them they saw a gray Pontiac G6 parked with a woman in the driver seat. They also stated two men came down from the apartment and one of them put a red duffle bag in the car, got in and left.

The other man asked a neighbor if he could come into his apartment but was told no, so he took off on foot, according to a report.

Police were able to get in touch with the resident of the apartment who was not home at the time. She stated that a friend was staying with her and owed Stoutamire money. The friend called and told her that Stoutamire came to the house, kicked the door down and took her Xbox and a red duffle bag.

Police were able to locate the gray Pontiac at another apartment. When they pulled it over they found Halstead in the driver seat and Stoutamire in the passenger seat.

Initially, Halstead told police she was just driving to a family member’s home but they weren’t there. However, when police searched the car they found the red duffle bag with an Xbox inside, reports said.