2 arrested accused of stealing police officer’s weapon at scene of deadly crash

BRACEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio- Two men are currently being held at the Trumbull County Jail after their actions at the scene of a deadly crash Tuesday in Braceville Township.

Troopers say that both Noah Denious, of Cuyahoga Falls, and Leaon Gordon, of Connecticut, pulled up too close to the scene of Tuesday’s crash. An officer who was on the scene pulled his gun to get them to stop.

Authorities say that the pair took the gun and raced off. This prompted a chase by the troopers.

Both are now jailed on bonds of $25,000 each. They are due back in Newton Falls Court next week.

