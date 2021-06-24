2 arrested, 1 cited, following 10-minute chase on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The driver of a car that reports said led police on a 10-minute chase Wednesday evening and a passenger were both arrested while another person was cited.

Keshon Phillips, 18, of Falls Avenue, who police said was the driver, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of failure to comply while Braylon Hornbuckle, also 18, of Boardman, was booked into the jail on two counts of possession of drugs. They are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

A third passenger, Donnell Campbell, 33, was cited on charges of obstructing official business and possession of marijuana. He was released at the scene and given a court date.

Reports said police tried to pull the car over about 8:30 p.m. at West Hylda and Hudson avenues for an improper turn, but the car did not stop.

Police then chased the car for about 10 minutes across the South Side until it hit a curb at Southern Boulevard and Hilton Avenue and became inoperable. All three people inside then ran away.

Phillips was caught nearby in a drive on nearby East Ravenwood Avenue, reports said.

Campbell ran from police and was hit with a Taser several times, but it had no effect, according to reports. Police said he was eventually caught in a parking lot on Southern Boulevard.

Hornbuckle was caught in a yard on Hilton Avenue, according to the report.

Near Hornbuckle when he was found was a bag of fentanyl and a bag of cocaine, reports said.