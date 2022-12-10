MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Two have applied to the Mahoning County Democratic Party to fill the remainder of the term of the retiring Mahoning County Prosecutor, Paul Gains.

Gina DeGenova and Brad Gessner will be the two candidates considered when the party’s central committee meets Jan. 7. The meeting will be held at Boardman’s St. Luke Banquet Hall starting at 10 a.m.

DeGenova, a 17-year veteran of the prosecutor’s office, was recently selected by the Mahoning County Commissioners to replace Gains who retired Nov. 30. Her appointment was on an interim basis until the party could selected a permanent replacement.

Gessner is a Summit County assistant prosecutor who also applied to be interim prosecutor but was not selected.

Gains’ term ends Dec. 31, 2024. An election for a full four-year term will take place in November 2024.