2 accused of trying to rob One Hot Cookie in Youngstown

Youngstown police said one of the men had a knife and the other had a machete

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Thursday were able to quickly catch two men accused of trying to rob a downtown cookie store.

Quincy Webb, 29 and Marcus Harris, 24, are both in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of robbery and carrying concealed weapons. They were both arrested about 3 p.m. Thursday on West Federal Street.

Officers were called to One Hot Cookie, 112 Commerce St., by a woman who said she saw Harris and Webb outside arguing before Harris came in wearing a mask.

Reports said the employee asked Harris to take his mask off, which he did. Webb then walked in and both men demanded money, reports said, saying, “We just need you to give us money.”

The employee ran to a nearby store while both men ran. Police found them both on West Federal Street. When they were searched, Harris had a machete and Webb had a knife, reports said.

According to a post on One Hot Cookie’s Facebook page, no one was hurt and nothing was taken.