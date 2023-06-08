AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A winning lottery scratch-off for $2.5 million was sold at Colla’s Market in Austintown on Wednesday.

The final top prize for the Ohio Lottery’s $10 scratch-off, $250,000 a Year for Life, has been claimed by The EAS Trust, Jeffrey D. Heinz.

The EAS Trust will receive a lump sum payment of $2.5 million before taxes.

The winner was chosen in the game’s top prize drawing, a special drawing for tickets with the TPD entry symbol. There were a total of 76 entries in the drawing.

