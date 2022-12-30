YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a man accused of a double homicide last week on the West Side.

Mikese Stevens, 23, was arraigned Friday in municipal court before Judge Renee DiSalvo on two counts of murder.

Stevens is charged with the Dec. 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Sanders, 51 and Kimberly Kalasky, 41. They were found shot to death about 2 p.m. in a home in the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Drive.

Investigators said Stevens was questioned initially by police, released, then arrested Wednesday after police received new information.

Police say they also found a gun after Stevens was arrested that they believe is the gun used to kill Sanders and Kalasky.