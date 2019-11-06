19-year-old runs for Boardman school board, falls short to incumbents

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 19-year-old man was the youngest to appear on the 2019 ballot for Boardman school board.

As election day grew near, Matthew Ellis prepared for his first time running for election.

He would be running for a seat on the Boardman school board.

At just 19 years old, he felt he would be the perfect candidate.

“I’m a recent graduate, I care very, very deeply about my school district and how well it can do for students,” Ellis said.

Ellis grew up in Boardman. He graduated from Boardman High School in 2018. He said he saw the issues the schools faced and felt he had the answer on how to fix them.

“I thought to myself, I’m old enough to run for this, and I started thinking about how I would go about solving those issues and I felt it was my obligation to throw my name in the race and try and see if I could get real solutions implemented,” he said.

With a team of 22, he began advertising and letting the community know his stances.

“I felt there was a disconnect between the administration, the school board and the student body. And that’s sort of my flagship proposal, is a student representative on the board of education,” he said.

Tuesday morning, Ellis headed out to the polls for his first election day as a candidate.

Tuesday evening, the results were in.

Ellis did not win the seat on the Boardman school board. In the end, he lost to incumbents Jeff Barone and Frank Zetts.

Still, he says he is happy to say he tried his best and hopefully in the future he can better influence the community.