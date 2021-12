BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A man accused of stabbing 2 people in Boardman was in court Tuesday.

Blake Farmer, 19, is charged with felonious assault.

Police say the charges stemmed from an argument between Farmer and his mom’s boyfriend over the weekend.

Farmer is accused of stabbing the boyfriend in the stomach and back. His mom also had a stab wound to her leg.

Police say there is no word on their status.

Farmer’s bond is set at $20,000.