19 children in Mahoning County waiting to be adopted

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – If you’ve ever thought about adopting a child, now may be a good time.

Currently, Mahoning County Children Services has 19 children waiting to be placed in forever homes. These 19 kids are up for permanent placement.

For some children, it’s a little more difficult to find forever families.

“The majority of the younger children, their foster parents are who actually adopts them. So really, the children who are waiting for families are children who are 12 and older, are sibling groups, are children with medical or significant mental health problems,” said Theresa Pancoe, adoption supervisor at Mahoning County Children Services.

Still, the need and desire for a home is still very much present.

“It takes a really special person to be able to not only parent someone else’s child, but to do so in an unconditional way that shows unconditional commitment. That shows no matter what it is that you do, I’m still gonna be here for you, I’m still gonna be part of your family,” Pancoe said.

Anyone interested in inquiring about adopting or the requirements can head over to Mahoning County Children Services’ website. There, you can find a list of children waiting and contact information on how to get in touch with their adoption worker. You can also call 330-941-8888, 24 hours a day.