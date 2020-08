The Sheriff's Office has been using the cameras for several years now and has almost two dozen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Administrators with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office say they want every deputy in the department who interacts with the public to be wearing a body camera.



The department recently received an $18,000 federal grant, which will be used to purchase new cameras as well as the needed Cloud space to store what is recorded.

The Sheriff’s Office has been using the cameras for several years now and has almost two dozen of them.