18-year-old on bike rides into SUV on Route 224 in Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A teen was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a bike and an SUV in Poland Monday afternoon.

According to police, an 18-year-old from Struthers was riding a bike in the westbound lane of US-224 in front of Dairy Queen when he ran into an SUV that was getting into the westbound lane from Giant Eagle’s parking lot.

Police said the teen was taken away in an ambulance. He was not seriously hurt.

The bike was taken to Giant Eagle for safe keeping.

No one’s being charged.