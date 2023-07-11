BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The 177th Trumbull County Fair is officially underway. It runs through Sunday at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds in Bazetta Township.

In addition to all the fair food, rides and entertainment, the fair is about celebrating Trumbull County’s deep-rooted history in agriculture and 4-H.

“We’re just getting her hair cut. We clip her down shorter for show day,” said Maddy Varga, explaining how she gets her dairy cow Jasmine ready for show. “You gotta keep them in the right condition. They can’t be over-conditioned, which is over fat. They have to be fed the right things. The amount of protein they need.”

Varba and the other children involved in 4-H work hard to get their animals ready for the fair.

Whether it’s for market or show.

“I do turkeys and meat birds. We have to clean their pen every week. It smells really bad and it’s a lot of work,” said Lindsey Watson, with the Bird Crusaders.

“A little hard work, but I can get used to it a lot,” said Katie Pucak, with 4-H Hairaisers.

The involvement in 4-H goes beyond raising animals. Marlie Lewis says there are more lessons to learn.

“It reaches me lessons about don’t be a sore loser and stuff,’ she said.

“Be a kind person, and it doesn’t matter about winning or losing just as long as you have fun,” said Gavin Coelho, with a Touch of Class.

Plus other valuable life lessons including compassion, responsibility, and the value of hard work.

“Through 4-H, I found a love for animals and everything. As a result, I’m going to college for pre-veterinary science. That’s just helped me with my career plans. I’ve learned leadership skills. I wouldn’t be able to have an interview with you without 4-H,” said Milenka Moody, with Trumbull’s Best Shepherds.

You can find everything you need to know about the Trumbull County Fair online.