BLOOMFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A seventeen-year-old who was killed Sunday morning after being hit by a vehicle at a party with at least 200 people has been identified.

Mark Slabaugh was killed in hit and run in the woods behind the 10000 block of Plank Road, according to Detective Wayne Mackey at the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

There were around 200 people, mostly teenagers, out somewhere in the woods in Bloomfield Township. Around midnight, some of the partygoers took vehicles out on the dirt trails in the woods, according to Det. Mackey.

Just before 12:45 a.m., 17-year-old Mark Slabaugh was walking on the trail when he was hit by one of the partygoer’s vehicles. The suspect then fled the scene. When the sheriff’s office arrived on the scene, the teenager was pronounced dead, according to Det. Mackey.

If you have any information, the sheriff’s office asks that you call Det. Mackey at 330-675-2504.

