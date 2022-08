LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the threats against Liberty Local Schools last week.

According to Liberty Township Police Chief Toby Meloro, the teenager lives in Youngstown and was a student at Liberty last year but not this coming school year.

He’s facing a Felony Inducing Panic charge.