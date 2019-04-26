17 students at same Ohio school get perfect ACT score Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) - Seventeen high school students in Cincinnati appear ready for higher education.

The students at Walnut Hills High School got a perfect 36 on the ACT, a standardized test for admission to college. Nine juniors and eight seniors aced the test.

Only one-tenth of one percent of students who take the test get a perfect score.

"The possibility of them having some type of secret formula or some agenda just wouldn't happen because they were done at different times," said Principal John Chambers.

He said different versions of the test are administered each time.

"It's all the students. It's their work and their work ethic, and I would give credit to their teachers because their teachers prepare them extremely well," Chambers said.

Powers Educational Services in Hyde Park tutored two of the students. Co-founder Mark Powers said the test relies heavily on strategy, and he is not surprised Walnut Hills kids were able to master it.

"I'm sure that's a huge number and statistically improbable, but it is such a rigorous academic environment there," Powers said.

Nearly 24 other students at the school almost got a perfect score, getting 35 out of 36 on the test.