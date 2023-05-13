HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — About 160 chickens are now at a local animal rescue after spilling out of a truck Friday night.

According to Hubbard Township Police, it happened just after 11 p.m. on U.S. Route 62 right by the interstate. Around 22 crates filled with chickens fell out of the truck, sending birds and feathers flying everywhere.

All of the chickens were gathered up and are now at The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project, though the founder of the rescue says it is not equipped for chickens.

Courtesy of: Jason Cooke

Courtesy of: Jason Cooke

Courtesy of: Jason Cooke

Police tell First News they’re hoping the owner of the chickens realized they were dropped and claims them.