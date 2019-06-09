16-year-old charged in deadly Warren shooting to appear in court

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County teen accused in last week’s deadly shooting in Warren is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Dareontai Carmichael, 16, is scheduled for a plea hearing in Trumbull County Family Court at 10 a.m.

He is being detained in the Juvenile Detention Center on murder and felonious assault charges in connection to the shooting on Maryland Street NW.

Shyhiem Whitman-Williams died from his injuries. A second victim, Jackqwuan Williams, was also shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.