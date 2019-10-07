15th annual golf tournament held to benefit Primary Health Network’s endeavors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Primary Health Network (PHN) Charitable Foundation held its 15th annual Fall Classic Golf Outing on Monday.

The tournament got underway at 9 a.m. at the Youngstown Country Club.

PHN has more than 50 locations in Pennsylvania, including in Mercer and Lawrence counties, and one location in Andover, Ohio.

CEO Drew Pierce said events like this are important to help the company’s many endeavors.

“The key thing we do is support our network. But how we do that, we do it through our transportation network. We do that through our scholarships, we do that through the support of our patients and our Caring for Our Neighbors program. So this is an event that generates revenue, it generates contributions, it really helps allow us to do those programs,” he said.

PHN reaches more than 118,000 patients every year.