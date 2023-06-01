COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A slow-moving superload truck will be going through Mercer and Columbiana counties.

Drivers should expect traffic impacts starting at 9 a.m. Thursday. The truck is expected to travel from Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clarion and Butler counties on its journey to Columbiana, Ohio, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

PennDOT spokesperson Christina Gibbs said a steel cone is being taken to Reichard Industries, LLC.

The press release states that the load will travel on Route 22 East to Route 119 North in Indiana County; Route 436 North to Route 36 North to Route 322 West to Interstate 80 West in Jefferson County; and continue on Interstate 80 through Clarion, Butler, Venango and Mercer counties.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has provided the following routes for when the load reaches Ohio:

I-80 PA Line

Head toward I-80 WEST/SR-11 SOUTH/CLEVELAND

I-80 WEST to bridge

I-80 WEST- Take Exit 224 toward SR-11 SOUTH/CANFIELD

SR-11- Take Exit 27 toward SR 46 TO SR-14/COLUMBIANA

SR-11 Ramp- Turn left onto SR-46 {COLUMBIANA CANFIELD ROAD}

SR-46- Arrive at destination

The superload truck is 136 feet long and weighs 150 tons. It will travel approximately 25-30 miles per hour.

The superload will move as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes, which will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays. Southern Pines Trucking, Inc. of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania is transporting the load.

A superload truck also made its way to the Valley in January 2022.