Scholarships handed out to Valley seniors during annual luncheon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Denise DeBartolo York and Dr. John York held their annual scholarship luncheon in Youngstown Friday morning.

The pair awarded 15 scholarships totaling $150,000 to high school seniors in the Valley.

The scholarships are part of the Edward J DeBartolo Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

The following seniors received the scholarship:

“It means a lot, especially for my parents because it’s just tremendous. I basically get to go… the first year on scholarships which is amazing. It really helps a lot,” said recipient Julia Hum.

Brooke Briggs – Beaver Local High School

Nicholas Clementi – Warren G. Harding High School

Emily Hasson – Beaver Local High School

Julia Hum – Columbiana High School

Kayla Johnson – Brookfield High School

Dalton Keeley – Southington Chalker High School

Gavin Leek – West Branch High School

Isabella Minotti – Girard High School

Gina Mondora – Cardinal Mooney High School

Johnathan Morris – Struthers High School

Sophia Neddy – Canfield High School

Samantha Plocher – West Branch High School

Adeline Schweers – Poland High School

Alexa Senvisky – Ursuline High School

Elizabeth Vennetti – Cardinal Mooney High School

Students were chosen by academic achievement and their involvement in the community.