YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fifteen million was approved for regional food banks, including the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, to acquire and distribute food products.

State Rep. Al Cutrona (R-Canfield) cosponsored House Bill 110, known as the state operating budget that included the funding for this measure.

Local food bank joins feeding America’s hunger campaign

The money will allow the Department of Job and Family Services to work with Ohio-based producers and processors to purchase, transport, store and distribute livestock, dairy and poultry protein products. The funding will be administered through the 13 regional food banks with each entity identifying, purchasing and procuring products based on local needs and availability of protein products.