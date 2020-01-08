15 animals recovering after rescue in Lawrence County; dogs up for adoption soon

The animals were seized from a breeder in Lawrence County who was forced to shut down by state police in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WJET) – It has been another busy weekend of medical treatments for a group of animals at the A.N.N.A. Shelter.

Fifteen malnourished animals that were rescued in Lawrence County over the holidays are now in stable condition, on the road to a healthy recovery.

This comes after a breeder in Lawrence County was forced to shut down by state police in New Castle after investigators say the animals were kept in filthy conditions.

“We’ve gotten a few emails from people that purchased dogs from her in the past. That’s been really helpful to get some information about how long this has been going on. We also know that the state police are following through with charges,” said Ruth Thompson, executive director of the A.N.N.A. Shelter.

Those animals include eight dogs, six cats and even a lizard fenced in a confined area. Some Boxers were selling for more than $800.

Thompson said the breeder may have left the animals in poor conditions for more than three years.

Rescue and recovery run up hefty costs for shelter care.

“We won’t recover it from this person, but hopefully this person can pay back their debt to society and these animals and realize that poor decisions have consequences,” said Thompson.

The animals are currently in quarantine to receive proper nutrition and care.

Shelter workers say it’s important to do your research if you’re considering adopting one of the animals.

“These guys are very low maintenance, but you still have to make sure they’re eating and drinking right, gaining enough weight that they’re supposed to, and make sure they’re not getting over fed,” said Rachel Counasse, a vet tech at A.N.N.A. Shelter.

It is important to remember that taking care of or breeding an animal comes with a cost.

Thompson said you should remember the financial responsibility, know the importance of routine vet care and understand that socialization goes a long way when caring for a furry friend.

The dogs rescued from Lawrence County are expected to be ready for adoption Thursday. If you are interested in fostering or adopting one, you can give the A.N.N.A. Shelter a call at (814) 451-0230.