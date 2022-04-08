NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – A 145-year-old church in the center of North Lima has deteriorated to a point that it will soon be demolished.

A realtor with Platz Realty confirmed the former church on South Avenue will be coming down soon.

On Friday, there was a backhoe on the property. The steeple was removed earlier in the week.

Beaver Township historian Barbara Morey said the church was built in 1877 as a German Evangelical Church. It merged with the United Brethrens in 1946.

The building was also the township hall and police department from 1967 until a new building was later constructed just up the road.