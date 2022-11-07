FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A 14-year-old is being held in a detention center after he was found inside a stolen car with a gun.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, officers pulled over a vehicle on Saturday shortly after 8 a.m. on I-80 in Findley Township after it made several traffic violations. After approaching the car, they found that the driver was 14 years old.

According to a police report, “numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed prior to and during the traffic stop.”

When searching the car, police found a handgun. PSP troopers contacted Euclid Police Department, the city where the car was registered, and asked that they do a welfare check on the owner. When police arrived at his home, they found the 71-year-old man inside dead with gunshot wounds.

The name of the victim has not been released. At this time, the juvenile is being detained at a detention center but it is unclear if and what charges may be filed.