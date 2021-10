PINE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 14-year-old boy after investigators say he assaulted a staff member at an all-boys’ institution.

Police were called to George Junior Republic in Pine Township on September 20.

The staff member sustained a head injury and was transported from the scene via ambulance.

The boy has been charged with aggravated assault through Mercer County Juvenile Probation.