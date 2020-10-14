13-year-old girl hurt in shooting on Youngstown’s south side

She is the 13th gunshot victim in Youngstown this month alone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 13-year-old Warren girl who was hurt early Tuesday evening is the 13th gunshot victim in Youngstown this month.

The girl was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown around 8 p.m. while police investigated the gunfire call at the corner of Kist Place and Ridge Avenue. That’s where they later determined she had been shot.

Officers found several bullet holes in a house, most of which were clustered around windows on the first and second floors.

A side door was open and police went inside to find a victim but found no one, reports say.

Police found a total of 21 5.56 mm shell casings — 11 on the side of the house and 10 in the backyard, according to reports.

Since October 4, one person has been killed and 12 people were hurt in 21 different shootings in Youngstown. Of those victims, seven were shot on the south side, including the homicide victim.

The city has had 23 homicides this year — three more than in 2019.

