The incident happened early Friday morning on the 400 block of Carroll Street.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – A shooting overnight on Youngstown’s south side is now being investigated by Youngstown Police Detectives as a homicide.

Police say a 13-year-old female was killed in the shooting.

The incident happened early Friday morning, just after Midnight, in the 400 block of Carroll Street. Detectives tell First News teenagers were in the street when a fight broke out and then shots were fired.

At this time no arrests have been made.

This is the fifth homicide in Youngstown so far this year, and the second victim under the age of 18.

The city investigated a total of 19 homicides in 2022. At this point last year, there were seven homicides in Youngstown.