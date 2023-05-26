WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men were arrested Thursday after a 120+ mph chase ended on foot with a stolen vehicle and weapon, according to a police report.

Police were dispatched initially to Tod Avenue near Fifth Street in Warren, where police spotted a reported stolen vehicle around noon on Thursday.

When police found the vehicle, they turned their lights on. Reports say the vehicle then began going faster and reached speeds above 120 mph.

During the chase, the vehicle went off-road near Lordstown Schools, continuing the chase through the grass of the school grounds.

The chase continued onto Salt Springs Road, where police say the vehicle could not stay in its lane on the tight curves at high speeds.

The vehicle finally pulled over on Rosetta Boulevard and two people got out of the car and started running on foot.

Police followed the suspects and eventually got them to stop and drop to the ground.

Police identified the suspects as Derek Hopson, 28, and Derrick Bennett, 30, both from Warren.

Police also found a handgun they believe one of the suspects threw out the window near Lordstown Schools, according to the report.

Bennett was charged with obstructing official business. He pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning. His bond was set at $1,500. He is due back in court July 13.

Hopson, who police believe was the driver, was charged with obstructing official business, failure to comply with a police officer, weapons under disability, deadly weapon in a school area and receiving stolen property.

Hopson was also in court Friday morning and pleaded not guilty. He is to be held without bond until his next court date next Thursday.

First News reached out to Lordstown Schools Friday and they released this statement: