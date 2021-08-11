12-year-old Mahoning County girl searching for her forever home

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Meet 12-year-old LaBreia Thomas.

She’s girly, loves to color, she’s very spirited, but most importantly, she’s looking for a forever home.

“She’s always, ‘Do I have a family yet, do I have a family? I wanna be adopted. Do I have a mom? Do I have a dad? Have you seen anyone?'” said Constance Massey-Hight, LaBreia’s adoption worker.

LaBreia has been looking for an adoptive family for a little over three years now. She is currently in the care of Mahoning County Children Services until she finds a family to call her own.

“She’s more interested in someone that she can really connect with. Someone that will be able to understand her, and she just wonders if there’s ever gonna be anyone that she can make that connection with and to come and visit with her and to come and see her,” Massey-Hight said.

She is the last of her siblings still waiting for a family, the rest have all been adopted.

Massey-Hight says LaBreia is a sweet, young girl who would be a blessing to any family that gives her a chance.

“Very much a girly spirit, extremely attentive, so she pays close attention to everything that you do. She loves nails, hair, we talk about makeup,” Massey-Hight said.

While waiting, children reach a certain age and it typically gets a little harder to find them a home. Most people adopt younger children, but the older children need a home just as much.

“Children who go through the foster care system and we don’t find a permanent family for them, it is heartbreaking because who’s gonna walk that child down the aisle? Where is that child gonna go when it’s, they’re at college and it’s spring break, or it’s Christmas break and all their friends are going to their families’ homes?” said Theresa Pancoe, adoption supervisor at Mahoning County Children Services.

Massey-Hight says it’s extremely important to find LaBreia her forever family.

“Because she deserves it. She’s a child that yearns for that connection,” Massey-Hight said.

Anyone interested in finding out more about LaBreia can find more information on Mahoning County Children Services’ website or by reaching out to Massey-Hight by calling 330-941-8888.