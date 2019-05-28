Local News

12-year-old from Warren gives away refreshments in honor of Memorial Day

When she was offered money from a veteran, she did not want to take it

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - One 12-year-old in Warren decided to give away cookies and lemonade in honor of veterans on Memorial Day.

Jayden Goss wanted to give back to the men and women who served. She said both of her grandfathers were in the Marines and it has influenced her.

When she was offered money from a veteran for the refreshments, she did not want to take it.

Goss wished for all men and women who are currently serving to be safe.

 

