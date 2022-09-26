YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a list of 12 people who have applied to fill an empty Youngstown School board seat recently made vacant by the resignation of Dawn Turnage.

They are:

Kimberly Benson Desate’ Burkley Barbara Flinn Sonya Gordon Bertia Jennings Joseph Meranto Carolyn Overton Ameerah Pusey Jane Sadinski Nia Simms Pamela Szmara Lydia Walker

A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss filling the vacant seat.

Turnage’s term ended Sept. 13. The newly appointed member will begin their term immediately.

Turnage resigned after moving to another city to pursue a career opportunity.