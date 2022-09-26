YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a list of 12 people who have applied to fill an empty Youngstown School board seat recently made vacant by the resignation of Dawn Turnage.
They are:
- Kimberly Benson
- Desate’ Burkley
- Barbara Flinn
- Sonya Gordon
- Bertia Jennings
- Joseph Meranto
- Carolyn Overton
- Ameerah Pusey
- Jane Sadinski
- Nia Simms
- Pamela Szmara
- Lydia Walker
A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss filling the vacant seat.
Turnage’s term ended Sept. 13. The newly appointed member will begin their term immediately.
Turnage resigned after moving to another city to pursue a career opportunity.