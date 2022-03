(WKBN) — Twelve roads in Mill Creek Park will close Sunday to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians for the Youngstown Road Runners Club Distance Classic Half Marathon and 5 Mile Run.

The closure runs from 6:30 a.m. until noon.

The roads are:

Price Road

Calvary Run Drive

West Glacier Drive

West Drive

West Cohasset Drive

East Cohasset Drive

High Drive

Chestnut Hill Drive

East Park Drive

Valley Drive

Robinson Hill Drive

Slippery Rock Bridge

Mill Creek Park warns drivers to be cautious of pedestrians and cyclists when using Metroparks roads.